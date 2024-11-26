Entrepreneurs’ Organization North-East Chapter Visits Indian Parliament

GUWAHATI: The Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) North-East chapter organized a visit to the Indian Parliament recently, providing members with a unique opportunity to learn about the nation’s legislative processes and the rich history of this iconic institution.

The visit featured an exclusive tour of the Parliament, where members gained insights into its functioning and its role in shaping India’s governance and policies. During the visit, members had the honour of engaging with Om Birla, speaker of the Lok Sabha, who shared his views on entrepreneurship as a driving force for India’s economic growth and innovation.

The experience aligns with EO’s mission to provide transformative learning opportunities and foster dialogue that enables business leaders to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress. The session underscored the importance of collaboration between policymakers and entrepreneurs in building a stronger economic foundation for the country.

“The visit to the Indian Parliament was a profound experience for our chapter,” said Sanjay Poddar, president of the EO North-east chapter. “It reaffirmed our commitment to creating value for the entrepreneurial community and contributing to India’s growth journey.”

EO continues to empower entrepreneurs by offering opportunities to engage in knowledge-sharing and thought leadership that foster innovation and economic development, stated a press release.

