Evacuate Indians from Bangladesh: Badruddin Ajmal to PM Narendra Modi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students studying in violence-hit Bangladesh and Indian businessmen trapped there, and to evacuate them to India safely.

In his letter, Ajmal said, “You may well be aware of the fact that brutal violence is going on in our neighbouring country, Bangladesh, which erupted after the protests over the quota system in government jobs. As per the news, the violence first erupted at Dhaka University, and soon it engulfed various cities. So far, dozens of people have been killed while thousands have been injured, and the situation is getting worse. At this juncture, I am deeply concerned about the safety of Indian citizens, including students studying there as well as Indian businessmen trapped there, because a considerable number of Indians frequently visit Bangladesh for business purposes as well as for tourism, while as per the government of India’s data, more than ten thousand Indian medical students are studying at various medical colleges in Bangladesh, including many of them from Assam. As the news of violence is coming out through the media, the parents and relatives are getting worried about the safety and security of Indian students.”

Ajmal further said, “Under these circumstances, I request that you kindly talk to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens trapped there as well as Indian students studying there. And if the situation is turning out of control, then please start the evacuation of them to India safely without any delay.”

