Eviction drive carried out near Bhootnath Mandir hillside to clear encroachments

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An eviction drive was carried out on Friday morning opposite Bhootnath Mandir Hillside, targeting several houses along the Enajori Path area. The operation, which began early in the day, was conducted by the authorities concerned as part of an ongoing effort to clear encroachments on vulnerable hillside zones in the city.

An official involved in the operation told reporters that eviction of around eight to ten houses was underway. Earlier, notices had been served to residents, asking them to vacate the area. A total of 70 houses had initially received notices, though some residents obtained stay orders from the court while others failed to appear before it.

The official added that the drive was carried out in compliance with all necessary legal procedures. Adequate security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities stated that the eviction forms part of a broader initiative to remove encroachments from high-risk hillside zones, which are particularly vulnerable during the monsoon season due to the risk of landslides and soil erosion.

Residents were seen vacating their belongings as earthmovers and police personnel took position at the site. Officials maintained that such drives are crucial to ensuring public safety and preserving the long-term stability of Guwahati’s hillside areas.

Also Read: ‘All eviction drives along border with Assam to be conducted jointly’: Y. Patton

Also Watch: