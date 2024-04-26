EVM randomization: Round 2 completed in Kamrup (Metro)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 5th Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency will see polling on May 7, and the second round of randomization of EVMs and randomization of polling officers was conducted separately at the office of the District Commissioner and District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan City on Thursday.

The first randomization of EVMs was conducted by Election Commission of India (ECI) general observer Keshav Singhania, District Returning Officer and District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, Election Officer Shekharan Phukan, Sweep Nodal Officer Bhaskar Pegu, and EVM Cell Nodal Officer Priyanshu Bhardwaj.

The meeting was attended by Tridib Konwar, Nodal Officer, Expenditure Monitoring Cell, Kankan Sharma, Nodal Officer, Media Certification and Monitoring Cell, and candidates and their representatives.

