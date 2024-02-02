Ex-FINER chairman terms interim budget a ‘Big and Bold Statement’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Terming the Interim Union Budget 2024 a ‘Big and Bold Statement’, former FINER chairman and budget analyst R S Joshi said that it conveyed in no uncertain terms on the floor of Parliament that the Budget is all about: ‘What we were in 2014, What we are now, and What BHARAT would be in 2047.’

He is of the considered view that the government has steered the economy well all these years, pursuing inclusive growth, and that even hard-core unbiased critics would agree that notwithstanding economic upheavals (the COVID pandemic, etc.), the Modi government has not only transformed the economy but is also now in full command and aggressively forging ahead.

He added that trebling tax collection, mind-boggling infrastructure thrust, unprecedented economic reforms (GST, widening of the tax net, etc.), and a solid infrastructure push to the Northeast Region are some hallmarks of the Modi era.