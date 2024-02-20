Excellence Centre on Robotics and AI inaugurated in Guwahati

Guwahati: Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam Minister for Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship inaugurated an Excellence Centre which was created by the collaboration of LearnHill Foundation and ITI Assam. Speaking on the occasion, the minister mentioned that these centres will allow the teachers, youth and women to gain expertise in Robotics, 3D design and AI and help in the realisation of the CM’s dream of making the state an AI hub.

He also mentioned that excellence centres have already been set up in 6 ITIs and Polytechnics of the state with support from Tata Technologies and that similar projects will be set up in all the remaining ones. Also in the tea gardens and other backward areas, efforts will be taken for skill development of the youth.

It can be mentioned that these centres have been designed to make the participants well versed in the subjects in just 6 months. These have also been designed to be taken up as careers in future. Also, the participants will be able to find employment as coders, data analysts etc soon after completion of the courses.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Lays Foundations for Multiple Projects