Expedite JICA-assisted projects: Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state minister of Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, has directed the Guwahati Water Board to work with urgency to complete the implementation of JICA-assisted projects within the stipulated time frame. During a review meeting at Janata Bhawan, Singhal instructed engineers and contractors to work with "wartime vigour" to supply water to lakhs of households in Guwahati city by the end of the year.

The Minister reviewed the progress of the Greater Guwahati Water Supply Scheme and gave necessary instructions to expedite the work. The Guwahati Water Board is expected to complete the Ramchahil and Amiyan Nagar reservoirs by September, followed by the Lechubagan, Geetanagar, and North Guwahati reservoirs in October, and the Narkasur and Sonaighuli reservoirs by November.

Singhal also urged residents in areas where drinking water is available to come forward and apply for household connections, citing that many eligible households have yet to take advantage of this facility.

