Extortionist held by West Guwahati Police District in city

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District Team from Jalukbari PS arrested an extortionist named Abhijit Dey (22) of Krishnai. The accused had threatened a victim from Pandav Nagar with a dummy bomb and an extortion letter and demanded Rs. 15 lakh.

Based on the meticulous inquiry by SI (P) Chitranjan Borah, the accused has been apprehended, and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

