Fake CBI officer Fayajul Hazarika alias Denish arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A 26-year-old man, Fayajul Hazarika, alias Denish, was arrested by a team from Jalukbari Outpost on Sunday, for impersonating a CBI officer. Hazarika, a resident of Sipajhar in Darang district, used a police uniform, fake ID cards, badges, and toy pistols to extort money from innocent people by promising those jobs.

A search of his rented room in Six Mile revealed a pair of police uniform, 2 toy pistols and I card of CBI, badges, etc. and he was found to have collected money from several individuals. Hazarika has been identified as a habitual offender who has been operating in the city for the past seven months, using various fake identities. He had recently rented a room in Six Mile, where he posed as an Assam Police personnel.

The police have registered a criminal case (Jalukbari PS C No 402/24) under relevant sections and have also apprehended an accomplice, Gautam Saikia alias Ayan, who allowed Hazarika to use his vehicle (Alto, AS 01 RC 3150). The vehicle has been seized and legal action has been initiated.

Also Read: Fake CBI officer nabbed by Karimganj police (sentinelassam.com)