Fall in tourists from Assam following Cherrapunji-Dawki road incident

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The recent events on the Cherrapunji-Dawki road involving tourists from Assam have led to a noticeable decline in tourism in Meghalaya. The impact is particularly evident in Khanapara, where local businesses have reported a significant drop in visitors.

Despite assurances from officials that the situation has returned to normal, fear and uncertainty continue to deter tourists. This anxiety has resulted in widespread cancellations of car and hotel bookings, adversely affecting the local tourism industry.

Local taxi drivers, who depend on tourism for their livelihood, have been hit hard by this downturn. One driver shared his frustrations, explaining how his bookings have been steadily cancelled since the incident. "Even though officials have confirmed that the situation is normal, tourists are still scared of being sent back or facing other issues," he said.

Another driver highlighted the broader implications of this uncertainty. He holds permits to travel across multiple states, including Shillong, Arunachal, and Assam, but recent events have restricted his movements. "I have been barred from travelling despite having the necessary permits. Assam authorities should consider taking action against Meghalaya-registered vehicles entering Assam as well. I was recently asked to show my documents in Shillong," he explained.

The issue is not just limited to cancellations and restrictions. Drivers from other states have reported harassment by local cab drivers in Meghalaya. "There have been numerous incidents where drivers from outside Meghalaya have been harassed by local cabs," another driver reported.

This tension and mistrust among drivers from different states further complicate the situation. The fear of harassment and the stringent checks have made it difficult for drivers to operate freely, exacerbating the decline in tourism.

Local businesses and tourism stakeholders are calling for immediate intervention to restore confidence among tourists. They urge the authorities to implement measures that ensure the safety and security of visitors, which could help revive the struggling tourism sector.

In response to these concerns, officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining normalcy and ensuring the safety of all tourists. However, the lingering fear among visitors suggests that more proactive steps may be necessary to rebuild trust and encourage travel to the region once again.

The decline in tourism not only affects the livelihoods of taxi drivers but also impacts the broader economy of Meghalaya, which relies heavily on its natural beauty and cultural heritage to attract visitors. As the situation unfolds, the hope remains that increased efforts will be made to address security concerns and restore the vibrant tourism industry in Meghalaya.

