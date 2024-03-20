Farmer producer organizations’ meeting organized in Guwahati

Guwahati: The ACCESS Development Services, under its CSR Programme named MANDI (Mainstreaming Agriculture through Networks and Development Initiatives), funded by the Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth, organised the "FPO Summit on ACCESS TO FINANCE AND MARKET" on Tuesday in Guwahati.

The summit aimed to connect 30 farmer producer companies (FPCs) from Assam and the Northeast with financial institutions and key market players, fostering growth and collaboration in the agricultural sector. This platform provided FPOs with the opportunity to interact with ecosystem players, explore avenues for development, and forge meaningful partnerships.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including PVSLN Murty, Chairman and Managing Director of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd., as the chief guest. Nabin Kumar Roy, General Manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, also participated as a special guest, highlighting the importance of financial inclusion and market access for rural development.

The "FPO Summit on ACCESS TO FINANCE AND MARKET" served as a catalyst for driving sustainable growth and collaboration in the agricultural sector, empowering FPOs to navigate the evolving landscape of agricultural financing and market access.

Also Read: Assam: PepsiCo starts procuring potatoes from state’s farmers