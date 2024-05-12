Fire breaks out in eatery at Nayanpur locality of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An incident of fire took place in an eatery in the Nayanpur locality of the city. The owner of the property mentioned losses worth Rs 10–15 lakh because of the incident. The incident took place at The Stayfit Kitchen Nayanpur, which is located on the ground floor of the Kamini Nivas complex. Although multiple families reside on the upper floors of the building, prompt action by the local people prevented the fire from spreading. Personnel from the fire and emergency department arrived at the location and doused the flames. Although speculated to have originated from an electrical short circuit, the actual cause of the fire has not been known yet.

