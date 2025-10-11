First east zone NABI BURN CME 2025 concludes, boosts burn care awareness in eastern India

GUWAHATI: The First East Zone NABI BURN CME 2025, organized under the banner of the National Academy of Burns India (NABI), concluded on Friday at the NEDFi Convention Centre, Guwahati, marking a major milestone in advancing burn care education and awareness in the eastern region.

The two-day academic event brought together over 20 renowned speakers and healthcare professionals from across India, along with several local experts, for insightful sessions on various aspects of burn injury management. Participants included doctors, physiotherapists, and nurses, who discussed the latest developments, challenges, and practical approaches in burn treatment and rehabilitation.

Day 1 focused on physiotherapists and nurses, highlighting topics on patient rehabilitation, wound care, and long-term recovery. Day 2 was dedicated to doctors, covering advancements in surgical management, critical care, and innovations in burn therapy.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr Seema Rekha Devi, Chairperson of the NABI East Zone BURN CME and past president of NABI, stated that under the guidance of Dr B. P. Sharma, Scientific Chairperson, the sessions were designed to comprehensively benefit healthcare professionals and raise public awareness about burn care, stated a press release.

