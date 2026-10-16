Five-Day Traffic Curbs Announced in Guwahati for Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have announced extensive traffic restrictions across the city from October 16 to 20 in view of Durga Puja. The measures include regulating the movement of goods-carrying vehicles, diverting public transport and introducing one-way traffic arrangements on several roads to ensure public safety and facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), goods-carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter the city only between 4 am and noon during the five-day period.

Several other restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm to 2 am in various areas. In the Dispur Police Station area, Dr RP Road will be one-way from the Ganesh Mandir side towards Ganeshguri flyover. Vehicles will not be allowed to travel from Zoo Road towards Ganesh Mandir or from the service road near Ganeshguri Wholesale Market towards RP Road and Zoo Road.

In the Basistha Police Station area, Pir Azan Fakir Road will be one-way from Beltola Tiniali towards Jayanagar Chariali, while Bishnu Rabha Path will allow one-way movement towards Bhetapara Chariali. Restrictions will also apply to traffic around Basistha Chariali, Tripura Gali and the AG Office by-lane.

In the Bharalumukh area, entry restrictions will apply to several roads connecting Fatasil Chariali, Kumarpara, Bishnupur and Athgaon. Parking will be prohibited on specified stretches of AT Road, DG Road and RKC Road.

Restrictions will also be imposed on DG Road in the Jalukbari area. In Pandu, the road from Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Ghat will be one-way for light motor vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers. Vehicles travelling from Pandu Ghat towards Adabari will have to use Maligaon Chariali.

In Panbazar, vehicles will not be allowed to travel from MS Road towards Gate No. 4. In Chandmari and Geetanagar, entry from Anuradha Point towards Hatigarh Chariali will be prohibited, with vehicles allowed to enter only from Hatigarh Chariali. Similar restrictions will apply to routes in Noonmati and Latasil.

Also Read: Assam Welcomes Durga Puja with Maha Shashthi Festivities and Vibrant Traditions