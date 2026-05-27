Floods hit 2.477 Mha of land in 38 years in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam continues to suffer losses in the form of crop area due to hydrometeorological disasters (floods) every year. From 1986 to 2022 (38 years), floods affected 2.477 million hectares (Mha) of land in the state.

According to information available with The Sentinel, the total area of cropland affected by floods in the state from 2020-21 to 2025-26 is 5,32,261.55 hectares. Storms and hailstorms also damaged 3,591 hectares of crop areas during this period. In 2020-21, the lost crop area due to floods was 1,88,087.38 hectares in Assam, 19,635.62 hectares in 2021-22, 2,46,000 hectares in 2022-23, 21,000 hectares in 2023-24, 49,580.43 hectares in 2024-25, and 7,958.12 hectares in 2025-26.

According to a report from the Central Water Commission (CWC) on 'Assessment of area affected due to floods in India, 2024', based on satellite imagery data from 1986 to 2022, the total flood-affected area in Assam is assessed at 2.477 million hectares, and the areas protected through various steps taken for flood management by the central/state government are 2.110 million hectares.

With the monsoon approaching, the flood is knocking on the door. The state still has time for preparedness for floods to keep crops and other areas less affected.

Also Read: How Guwahati Can Prevent Artificial Floods: Using GTS Contour Maps, Natural Drains and Wetlands to Let Water Flow Naturally