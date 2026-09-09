FNDC Marks 13th Anniversary with Free Health Camp for Fashion Fraternity in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Fashion & Design Council Northeast India (FNDC) organised a complimentary health camp at the Gauhati Press Club, Ambari, on Tuesday to mark its 13th anniversary. The camp was held in collaboration with the Lions Club of Guwahati South.

The camp was organised for fashion industry professionals, their family members and media personnel. Dr Rupam Chaudhury and Dr Ira Biswas from Apollo Sugar Clinic, Bhetapara, along with a team from Centre for Sight, Bhangagarh, provided health consultations and eye-care services.

Shyamalie Baruah, Zone Chairperson, Zone 6, Lions District 323G, supervised the camp. FNDC Founder and President Medha Saikia and Secretary Meghna Rai Medhi said the organisation wanted to mark its anniversary by giving something meaningful back to the fashion fraternity and highlighting the importance of good health.

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