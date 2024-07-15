Former DIG defrauded of Rs. 26 lakh; ex-SBI branch manager arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Assam Police, Bhabadhar Dutta (84), residing in Borbari Chariali, VIP Road, Dispur, has reported a staggering unauthorized transfer of Rs. 26,00,000 from his SBI bank account at the Borbari branch. A case has been promptly registered at Dispur Police Station under IPC sections 420 and 406.

An East Guwahati Police District team arrested Gulenur Hussain, the former Branch Manager of SBI Borbari Branch, now serving as Deputy Manager at the Dispur SCAB Branch. The investigation revealed that the fraudulent transactions were done by Hussain, and he allegedly orchestrated the transfers to various accounts without Dutta’s knowledge, utilizing a fraudulently obtained SIM card registered under a new mobile number.

Based on the collected evidence, Gulenur Hussain was arrested for interrogation in connection with the case. It was discovered that the accused targeted accounts with substantial savings that had been inactive for some time. By manipulating their mobile numbers and accessing ATM cards and PINs from within the branch, he was able to carry out the unauthorized transactions.

Hussain confessed to targeting inoperative and unused accounts to clear his liabilities and invest in the stock market and cryptocurrency.

