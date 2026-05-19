Former Union Minister Rajen Gohain Resigns from Assam Jatiya Parishad, Quits All Party Posts and Primary Membership

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Union Minister Rajen Gohain has announced his resignation from all responsibilities and primary membership of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). In a resignation letter addressed to AJP state president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Monday, Gohain stated that he was stepping down from all party posts and responsibilities with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to resign from all responsibilities of AJP. I am thankful to everyone for their support," Gohain said. In his letter, he also expressed gratitude to the party leadership, workers, and supporters for their cooperation and support during his association with the regional political party.

Also Read: Assam: Rajen Gohain joins AJP in Guwahati, slams BJP