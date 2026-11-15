Four Arrested in Guwahati for Allegedly Aiding Bangladeshi Nationals with Transport and Accommodation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Border Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate arrested four people, including two cab drivers and two hotel managers, for allegedly transporting Bangladeshi nationals from the Meghalaya border to Guwahati and arranging accommodation for them at a hotel in Khanapara.

The arrested cab drivers were identified as Karan Sonowal and Bipul Chetia. Police alleged that they transported Bangladeshi nationals from the border to the city in return for higher payments. The two hotel managers, Sanjib Hazarika and Lachit Gogoi, allegedly provided accommodation to the foreign nationals at Hotel Meghalaya.

The arrests followed a police operation on October 18, during which officers detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals. Their questioning reportedly helped investigators uncover the network and the role of people allegedly providing shelter to foreign nationals in exchange for money. Police had earlier said that Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in similar operations had entered India through the Dawki route in Meghalaya with the assistance of touts before travelling to Guwahati.