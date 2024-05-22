Free and stipendiary job-oriented training to be organized in Guwahati from July 1

Guwahati: The National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Guwahati, under the Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, is going to conduct six free and stipendiary job-oriented training programmes for Employment Exchange Registered SC/ST jobseekers.

The programmes, aimed at empowering SC/ST job seekers with specialised skills, include special coaching, 'O' level software training, 'O' level computer hardware maintenance training, office automation, accounting and publishing assistants, computer application and business accounting associates, and a cyber-secured web development associate ram. During the course period, the candidates will be entitled to a stipend of Rs 1000 per month. The training is likely to commence on July 1, 2024.

Eligible SC/ST job seekers may visit www.ncs.gov.in or www.dge.gov.in to get the application details and submit their application to the office of the National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Gopinath Nagar, A K Azad Road, opposite Cancer Hospital, behind ITI, Guwahati-16. Each candidate would be considered for only one course, and the candidates may indicate their choice of courses in order of preference. The last date for submission of applications to NCS for SCs and STs is June 15, 2024. For further details, interested candidates may visit the above-mentioned websites, according to the release.

