Free eye-screening camp held in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pratishruti Foundation, a prominent city-based charitable organisation, partnered with Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya to organize a free eye screening camp at Circular Path Namghar, Rukmininagar.

The eye camp commenced at 11 a.m. and concluded around 2 p.m., witnessing a remarkable turnout of 95 patients. The event aimed to provide the community with access to free eye screenings, facilitated by the Pratishruti Foundation and the esteemed eye hospital, Sankardeva Nethralaya, known for its outstanding eye care services in the Northeast.

The inaugural session witnessed the management of the Namghar and Pratishruti Foundation extending their gratitude to the medical team from Nethralaya for their valuable contribution to the event. Patients took full advantage of the opportunity to undergo free screenings, enhancing the overall impact of the initiative.

Nirmali Das, the Secretary of the Pratishruti Foundation, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks after the eye camp, expressing gratitude to all those involved in making the event a success. The collaboration between the NGO and the eye hospital not only provided essential eye care services but also demonstrated the effectiveness of community-driven initiatives in promoting healthcare awareness.

