Freight loading by N.F. Railway growing at a steady pace

Guwahati: N. F. Railway is working dedicatedly round the clock to serve its customers and ensure essential commodities reach end users in time. For that reason, NFR is constantly progressing in freight loading. During the month of January 2024, 0.815 million tonnes of loading were registered for various commodities. Thereby, the total count of freight loading from April 2023 to January 2024 increased to 8.351 million metric tonnes during the current financial year.

During the period from April 2023 to January 2024, container and P.O. loading has registered progress by a good margin, with a few other miscellaneous commodities that registered an increase in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. During this period, container loading increased by 41.7% and the loading of P.O.L. items increased by 28.4%. Loading of fertiliser also registered an increase of 5% and ballast by 16.2% as compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Progress in freight loading has generated a remarkable amount of revenue. Eventually, the increase in freight loading year after year signifies the economic activities of the region, a press release said.

