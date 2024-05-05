Gang of mobile snatchers arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation carried out by the Special Operations Group of East Guwahati Police District and a team from the Dispur Police Station busted a gang of mobile snatchers. A total of five thugs were arrested during the operation.

They were identified as Rupam Ali (18 years) of Marigaon, Dipak Barman (18 years) of Tamulpur, and Rahul Sutradhar (21 years) of Barpeta, who were involved in snatching incidents. One Nisha Barman (38 years old) of Tamulpur acted as an intermediary to transport these mobiles to Rahul Das (32 years old) of Tamulpur, who runs a mobile phone shop. He was also arrested.

Investigating a snatching incident reported from the Survey locality in the city, the police team raided the gang’s hideouts in Guwahati and Tamulpur to seize 49 mobile phones, along with two two-wheelers, which were reported as stolen at Bharalumukh PS and Geetanagar PS earlier, from their possession. Further investigation is underway, and necessary legal action has been taken.

