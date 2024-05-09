Gang of robbers apprehended by Hatigaon Police in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Hatigaon Police has been able to apprehend three members of a gang of robbers that has been active in the city. The three robbers apprehended by the police team were identified as Zulhas Ali and Siraj Ali from Mukalmua and Sirajul Islam from Barpeta.

According to police sources, this gang committed several robberies in the Hatigaon locality as well as other parts of the city and robbed valuables from residences at different locations. They also mentioned that the police are on the lookout for other members of the gang.

