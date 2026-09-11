Garchuk Police arrest Assam Secretariat employee in liquor licence bribery case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garchuk Police arrested an Assam Secretariat employee on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe in connection with liquor shop licences.

The arrested employee was identified as Devolina Patowary of the Housing and Urban Development Department at the Assam Secretariat.

Police alleged that Patowary had collected money from several people by promising to facilitate liquor shop licences, with multiple persons reportedly falling victim to the alleged scheme.

She was reportedly caught while allegedly accepting a bribe and was subsequently taken into custody for questioning and further investigation.

Police were examining the allegations to ascertain whether others were involved in the alleged liquor licence racket. Further details, including the alleged bribe amount and specific charges, were awaited.

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