Gauhati Commerce College to participate in ECHO national summit in New Delhi

Guwahati: A project from the Gauhati Commerce College (GCC) has been selected for the ECHO (Environment Conservation Heroes) programme of WWF, which deals with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and focuses on prevailing and pressing environmental issues, according to a statement.

Project Anubhusan by Gauhati Commerce College aimed at uplifting the slum areas nearby Guwahati Railway Station by empowering residents, especially women, with sustainable livelihoods. They collect cloth waste from local businesses, provide eco-friendly workshops on making traditional Assamese jewellery, and offer business training. The project promotes upcycling and reduces waste while creating income opportunities. It emphasises community empowerment and sustainable urban development through partnerships with local stakeholders and educational outreach. This initiative supports sustainable urbanisation (SDG 11.3) by integrating slum residents into the local economy and improving their living standards. It also supports the Protection of Cultural Heritage (SDG 11.4) by preserving traditional Assamese crafts through jewellery-making workshops.

WWF-India bolsters entrepreneurship skills and mindset among young people by mentoring them to develop a business canvas, test and validate pitches, and eventually transform their innovative ideas into business action plans. Project impacts are evaluated on the parameters of innovation, sustainability, cost-effectiveness, impact, and scalability by a panel of judges.

After qualifying for the state-level elimination, six potential projects aligned with SDG Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) will compete at the national level. Representatives from Gauhati Commerce College and other leading institutions from Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra will vie for the title of national champion, according to the statement.

Also Read: Gauhati Commerce College union body elections postponed over protests (sentinelassam.com)