Gauhati HC asks Mising Autonomous Council for details on survey, relief to poor families

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court directed the Mising Autonomous Council to provide details of the latest survey conducted to identify economically backward families and how the Council has provided relief to them.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam issued the direction during the hearing of a suo moto case (PIL (Suo Moto)/6/2023) involving the Mising Autonomous Council.

In the affidavit filed on behalf of the Mising Autonomous Council, it is mentioned that the Council has taken a decision to conduct a survey in each MAC constituency to identify economically backward families and, thereafter, to provide support to those families.

The bench pointed out that a copy of the said decision was not produced along with the affidavit in opposition.

The court directed the counsel for the Mising Autonomous Council to file a further additional affidavit, placing on record a copy of the decision of the Mising Autonomous Council to conduct the said survey and also to provide details on when the latest such survey was conducted and how the Mising Autonomous Council has provided relief to the economically backward families.

The matter has been listed by the bench for the next hearing after four weeks.

