Gauhati HC Dismisses CBI Review Plea Against Ripun Bora in Daniel Topno Murder Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) review petition (Crl.Rev.P./230/2014) against Congress leader Ripun Bora in connection with the murder of tea community leader Daniel Topno.

Topno was murdered at Gohpur in Sonitpur district on September 27, 2000. The CBI took over the investigation in 2001 from CID, Assam.

The Kamrup district and sessions court discharged Bora in 2014, observing that there was insufficient material to frame charges against him. The CBI later challenged the order before the Gauhati High Court.

Reacting to the latest court order, Bora said he was happy with the court order and maintained that the allegations against him were part of a political conspiracy. He alleged that the case had damaged his political image and affected his career.

Topno had contested the 1996 Assembly election against Bora from Gohpur before his murder in 2000.

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