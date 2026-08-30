Gauhati HC seeks filing of affidavit with reasons for arrest of Pranab Doley under NSA

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court directed that an affidavit should be submitted by the next date fixed for hearing the matter related to the orders for the detention of Pranab Doley and grounds for the same.

The case pertains to environmental activist Pranab Doley, who was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

The court of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund has directed the government to answer by the next date of September 14 through an affidavit as to why Pranab Doley was arrested under NSA.

By filing this application (W.P.(Crl.)/40/2026), under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, the petitioner has assailed the Order of Detention dated July 30, 2026, issued by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home and Political Department, which was served on the petitioner on July 30, 2026; the Grounds of Detention issued by the same authority and duly served to the petitioner on July 31, 2026; as well as the Order dated August 14, 2026, passed by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department, thereby rejecting one representation dated August 14, 2026, submitted by the petitioner.

The court directed that, in view of the projection made in this petition, a notice should be issued, returnable on September 14, 2026.

Also Read: Mass Protest in Guwahati Demands Unconditional Release of Land Rights Activist Pranab Doley