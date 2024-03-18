Gauhati High Court asks Goalpara DFO to see illegal operation in Choutara Naitara Beel

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam asked the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Goalpara, and other respondents to ensure that no illegal activities be operated in the Choutara Naitara Beel and Chitalmari Bongaon Hills in the Goalpara district in the future.

A suo motu PIL (5/2023) is registered while taking cognizance of a letter dated May 9, 2023, issued by the residents of Choutara Naitara Beel and Chitalmari Bongaon Hills of the Goalpara district raising a grievance that in the area concerned, certain illegal quarries are being operated by persons in connivance with the official respondents of the State of Assam.

Pursuant to the notice issued by this Court, an affidavit-in-opposition was filed on behalf of respondent No. 5, i.e., the Divisional Forest Officer, Goalpara Division, Goalpara, and in Paragraphs 5, 6, and 7 of the said affidavit, it is specifically stated that at present no quarry is being operated in the concerned area and no illegalities have been reported in the said area.

Paragraphs 5, 6, and 7 of the affidavit-in-opposition read as follows:

“That after the institution of the instant PIL, a report was sought from the jurisdictional Divisional Forest Officer, Goalpara, who then submitted a report indicating there was only one operational mahal, i.e., Chitalmari Stone

Quarry, which was settled in favour of Sri Bono Das vide an online bidding process and after due clearance from the District Impact Assessment Authority and the said quarry is now closed after the expiration of the mining contract period on May 23, 2023.

“That with regard to the Choutara Naitara Beel, it is most humbly submitted that there is no quarry allotted in the said area, no illegalities have been reported in the past, and currently no mining activities are allotted in the said area as indicated in the aforesaid report dated October 12, 2023.

“That therefore it is most humbly submitted that as of today there is no authorised mining activity being carried on in any of the two concerned sites as alleged, and in the backdrop of the facts stated herein above and taking into account the report submitted by the concerned jurisdictional Divisional Forest Officer, this Hon’ble Court may consider closing the instant public interest litigation.”

Taking into consideration the above stand of the Divisional Forest Officer, Goalpara Division, the Court is of the opinion that the purpose of registering this PIL has been fulfilled. “Therefore, no further order is required to be passed in this PIL petition.” With these observations, this PIL petition is disposed of.

