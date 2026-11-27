STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has granted conditional interim bail for three months to former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Paul, who was convicted in the cash-for-jobs scam, citing his wife's serious health condition.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Rajesh Mazumdar passed the order on November 23, 2026, allowing Paul to remain out of custody until February 28, 2027, or until the disposal of his connected criminal appeal, whichever occurs earlier.

Paul had sought interim bail on the ground that his wife was suffering from serious kidney ailments and required a transplant, for which his presence was necessary. The court also considered the period he had already spent in prison and the possibility of further delays in the appellate proceedings.

The bench noted that connected appeals arising from the same case had not yet reached final hearing, partly because the required paper books had not been prepared. It observed that the appeals were unlikely to be disposed of in the immediate future.

The court imposed strict conditions on Paul's release, including a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with three sureties of the same amount. At least one surety must own immovable property within the jurisdiction of the trial court. Paul was also barred from leaving the trial court's territorial jurisdiction without prior permission.

A special court sentenced Paul to 14 years' imprisonment in July 2024 after convicting him in the recruitment scam. He was arrested in November 2016 and had spent more than eight years in prison.