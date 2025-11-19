Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Doctor Accused in Child Assault Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Dr Sangeeta Dutta, more than two years after she was arrested along with her husband on allegations of assault and sexual abuse of two children they had claimed to have adopted. The order came nearly three weeks after her husband, Dr Walliul Islam, received bail from a co-ordinate bench in the same case.

Islam and the family’s domestic worker had been arrested in Guwahati on May 6, 2023, while Dr Dutta, a psychiatrist known for her appearances on local television discussions on mental health, was detained the following day as she attempted to leave the city. The couple and their domestic help had faced charges under various sections of the IPC along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

During the hearing, Dr Dutta’s counsel, NJ Dutta, argued that the police had failed to follow mandatory legal procedures at the time of her arrest. He told the court that his client had remained in custody for an extended period while the trial showed little progress. He pointed out that the FIR had been filed on May 5, 2023, the charge-sheet submitted on July 7 the same year, and charges framed on June 24, 2024, yet only 15 of the 74 listed witnesses had been examined by the time the bail plea was filed. He referred to previous judicial decisions discouraging prolonged incarceration of undertrial accused.

Justice Anjan Moni Kalita took note of these submissions, along with the fact that the co-accused husband had already been granted bail on October 28, before allowing Dr Dutta’s release.

The court directed that she be released on a bail bond of Rs 1,00,000 with two local sureties of the same amount, one of whom must be a government employee residing in Assam. The order required her to cooperate with trial proceedings, appear before the court when summoned, and refrain from contacting either the victims or the informant. The court further instructed her not to influence witnesses in any manner, to surrender her passport, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and to remain within the jurisdiction of the trial court unless prior intimation and travel details were provided.

