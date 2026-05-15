Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Prime Accused in DB Stock Consultancy Scam Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Deepankar Barman, the prime accused in the multi-crore-rupee DB Stock Consultancy scam, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.

The case is linked to the alleged DB Stock Consultancy Ponzi scam, which is currently under investigation by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the ED, DB Stock Consultancy allegedly operated an unregulated deposit scheme between 2021 and August 2024, promising investors unusually high returns. Investigators claim that nearly 15,500 investors from across the country were duped, with deposits estimated at more than Rs 400 crore.

The ED had recently attached assets worth Rs 13.41 crore linked to the case, including flats, land parcels, office spaces, bank accounts and investments located across Assam, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Also Read: Assam: CBI files Supplementary CS Against Three More Accused in DB Stock Consultancy Scam