Gauhati High Court Orders Inspection of Alleged Drain Encroachment by Durga Puja Committee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner to inspect a temporary office set up by a Durga Puja committee in Chandmari following allegations that the structure had been built over a drain.

The direction came after residents of Krishnanagar filed a writ petition alleging that the Krishna Nagar-Amiya Nagar-Rudra Nagar-Purbanchal Nagar Anchalik Sri Sri Durga Puja Udjapan Samiti had constructed its temporary office over a drain.

The petitioners said the committee had received permission to set up the office in front of Krishnanagar Deepjyoti Sangha for the management and coordination of Durga Puja 2026. The permission stipulated that the structure must not obstruct any road, footpath, drain or public movement.

The court observed that photographs submitted with the petition prima facie indicated that the temporary office had been constructed over a drain. The petitioners also alleged that the GMC authorities had failed to act despite receiving a representation on the matter.

The High Court directed the GMC Commissioner to verify whether the committee had complied with the conditions attached to the permission. It further ordered that appropriate legal action be taken if the inspection found that the structure obstructed a road, footpath, drain or public movement.

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