Gauhati High Court to pronounce an interim order on April 3

'De-notification of Deepor Beel as an Eco-Sensitive zone'

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi listed the I.A. (Civil) (924/2024) again on April 3, 2024, when the payer for an interim order on the alleged 'de-notification Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone'.

The bench heard D.K. Das, the counsel for the applicants, and R.M. Das, the standing counsel of the Assam Water Resources Department. Through the application, the applicants have brought to the notice of this Court 'the decision of the State Cabinet to de-notify Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone'. However, the applicants are not in a position to produce the de-notification before the court.

The bench said, "P. Nayak, the counsel appearing for the GMDA, shall receive instructions with regard to the de-notification of the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone and further take instructions with regard to the allegation of filling up of the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary as well as illegal constructions being made thereon."

