Gauhati University bags overall Best University in NE Zone Inter-University Youth Festival

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Gauhati University bagged Best University prize winning 25 prizes in the North East Zone inter-University Youth Festival 2024 held under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

In the fine arts section, prizes were won in on-the-spot painting, Collage, Poster making, Cartooning, Rongoli, Spot photography and Installation etc. In the literary section, the university won in quiz. In the music section, it won classical-vocal solo, classical instrumental solo percussion, non-percussion, light vocal Indian, western vocal solo, group song western and folk orchestra; in the dance section - classical dance; in Theatre section they won prizes in One Act Play, Skit, Mime, Mimicry.

