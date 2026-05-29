Gauhati University clarifies FYUGP fee structure amid allegations of sharp hike

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University on Wednesday issued a clarification over concerns raised regarding the fee structure linked to the implementation of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), stating that allegations of a nearly fourfold increase were misleading and not supported by facts.

The clarification came after the Assam College Principals' Council (ACPC) alleged that the university had substantially raised fees payable by affiliated colleges under the new academic framework. The university, however, rejected the claim, asserting that the revised structure had been introduced in accordance with established regulatory provisions.

According to the university, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued for the rollout of the fourth year under FYUGP included a one-time permission fee applicable only to the newly introduced academic component. It maintained that the provision was not a fresh or arbitrary levy but part of an existing system already in practice.

Officials stated that under the fee structure introduced in 2018, affiliated colleges were required to pay one-time permission fees for launching different academic years of programmes. They added that the inclusion of the fourth year followed the same principle, as it constituted an additional academic expansion applicable uniformly across institutions.

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