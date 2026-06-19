Gauhati University Launches Online Copyediting Course

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University recently announced the commencement of a six-month online Certificate Course in Copyediting, starting July 15. The program is being conducted in association with NIMA Learning, Bangalore, and is designed to equip students and professionals with essential editing skills for the media and publishing industries. Offered entirely online, the course provides the flexibility to learn from anywhere while earning a certification from Gauhati University. The curriculum targets aspiring copyeditors, content developers, publication professionals, and those seeking careers in journalism, digital media, and book publishing.

The programme begins July 15. For details and registration, please visit the Notification link on the Gauhati University website. Any query in this regard may be addressed to: press@gauhati.ac.in , This information was stated in a press release.

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