Gauhati University NSS and GUIST Host Voluntary Blood Donation Camp for Cancer Patients in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati University Campus NSS Unit, in collaboration with GUIST and Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), successfully organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the GUIST Building on May 13, 2026. More than 60 volunteers participated enthusiastically, and around 30 units of blood were donated for the benefit of cancer patients. The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakoti, Programme Coordinator, GU NSS Cell and DSW, Gauhati University, and Prof. Tulsi Bezbaruah, Director, GUIST.

Also read: Assam: Blood Donation Camp Held in Hojai Under Thalassemia Awareness Drive