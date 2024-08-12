Gauhati University NSS volunteers invited to Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a prestigious recognition, four volunteers from the Gauhati University NSS Cell have been invited as special guests to the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has extended this honour to Doli Choudhury (State NSS Awardee) from GU Campus NSS Unit, Jayanta Das (State NSS Awardee) from North Guwahati College, Sangeeta Soud from Barnagar College, and Kaushik Nath from Goalpara College. The celebration at Red Fort aims to inspire young individuals to participate in nation-building activities through NSS.

The Gauhati University community, including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Director of Students’ Welfare, and Regional Director of NSS, has congratulated the invitees and wished them a successful journey.

