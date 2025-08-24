Gauhati University scholars secure patent for herbal formulation Obesity research breakthrough

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a landmark achievement for indigenous science and innovation, a team of researchers from Gauhati University has been granted a patent for a novel plant-based formulation to combat obesity and its associated health risks. The Patent Office, Government of India, issued the patent certificate for 20 years with effect from March 30, 2023.

The research team—comprising Dr Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Dr Pranjan Barman, and Dr Naba Kumar Hazarika—developed the formulation by blending equal portions of Phyllanthus urinaria (commonly used for urinary ailments) and Adhatoda vasica nees (traditionally valued for respiratory conditions), prepared through a water-ethanol extract. Laboratory trials on mice demonstrated significant reductions in body fat, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and overall weight, establishing the formulation’s potential as a safe, natural anti-obesity remedy.

Congratulating the scholars, Assam’s Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu wrote, X: “This achievement highlights the power of academic research, and I urge all higher education institutions to encourage such innovation that transforms knowledge into solutions for society.”

Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, also hailed the accomplishment: “The patent reflects the institution’s focus on turning traditional knowledge into practical health aids. It is a proud moment that reaffirms Gauhati University’s pioneering role in socially relevant and impactful research.” This breakthrough not only enriches the university’s research legacy but also opens pathways for safer, plant-based alternatives in tackling obesity—a condition increasingly viewed as a global health epidemic.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati University issues Advisory against Admission Scams

Also Watch