Gaurav Gogoi Hails British Parliament Discourse on Assam’s Vaishnavite Culture as Proud Moment

Showcasing Vaishnavite heritage at British Parliament

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has described the upcoming presentation on Assam’s Vaishnavite culture at the British Parliament as a matter of immense pride for the people of the state. Gogoi said that the news of Dr. Pitambardev Goswami, the Satradhikar of the historic Sri Sri Auniati Satra in Majuli, leaving for London to deliver a spiritual discourse at a special session titled “Assam’s Vaishnavite Culture” in the British Parliament on June 17 is a moment of great joy and honour for all Assamese people.

Gogoi noted that the historic opportunity to represent Assam’s Vaishnavite faith, Satra culture and spiritual heritage on a global platform would further strengthen international recognition of the state’s rich cultural traditions. He emphasized that the Vaishnavite movement established by revered saints Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev has played a pivotal role in shaping Assam’s cultural and spiritual identity. Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Dr. Pitambardev Goswami, the APCC president expressed hope that the visit would be successful and would further elevate Assam’s prestige on the international stage. Calling it “a proud moment for Assam,” Gogoi said the event would serve as an important platform to showcase the state’s centuries-old spiritual and cultural legacy before a global audience. “May this journey be successful and may Assam’s glory shine even brighter before the world,” he said.

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