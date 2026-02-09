Gaurav Gogoi needs to clarify allegation: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) said that APCC president and MP Gaurav Gogoi should clarify the allegations levelled against him by the Chief Minister on the basis of the SIT report.

Speaking to the media today, AASU general secretary Samiron Phukon said, “The allegation against MP Gaurav Gogoi is of serious concern as it is related to the internal security of the country. Now the MP should take the responsibility to clarify the allegation before the people of the state. This is because he is not a common man; he is a people’s representative. He needs to clarify with the people of the state regarding some of his questions in the Parliament.”

Phukon further said, “Since the state government will send the SIT report to the government of India, the Centre needs to ascertain the reality of the allegation. Nobody should take the allegation as election-orientated. The people of the state want to know the actual fact.”

