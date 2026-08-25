Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam Govt for Shrinking Kaziranga ESZ, Questions Wildlife Board Appointments Linked to Mining

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has strongly criticised the Assam government’s decision to shrink the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, alleging that the move comes amid continued concerns over illegal mining in the region.

Gogoi questioned the appointment of Tuliram Ronghang and Debolal Gorlosa to the State Wildlife Board under the category of “Eminent Conservationist, Ecologist and Environmentalist

In a post on X, Gogoi said “The Assam government’s decision to shrink Kaziranga’s ESZ without addressing the rampant issue of illegal mining is hardly surprising, given its appointment of Tuliram Ronghang and Debolal Gorlosa to the State Wildlife Board under the distinguished classification of “Eminent Conservationist, Ecologist and Environmentalist.”

Debolal Gorlosa and his wife were named in an FIR in connection with alleged illegal rat-hole mining at Kala Mati/3 Kilo in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, following the mining tragedy in which nine people reportedly lost their lives. Another case was subsequently registered over allegations of threatening a key witness.

Tuliram Ronghang, on the other hand, is the CEM of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), an institution whose issuance of mining leases and permits has repeatedly been flagged by the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

In 2019, the CEC found that mining permits were being issued by KAAC officials “without any authority of law”. In 2025, it directed KAAC not to issue any new mining settlement, lease or permit in areas draining into Kaziranga until the watersheds were scientifically delineated.

Yet in March 2026, the CEC noted that KAAC appeared “oblivious” to the measures needed to protect the ecology and wildlife of the area, and questioned why mining leases in ecologically sensitive areas had been sanctioned in the first place.

This is a complete mockery of the people and their sentiments—a deliberate attempt to sever their relationship with the environment they depend on, even as they continue to suffer the consequences of man-made disasters.”

Also Read: If Kaziranga’s Eco Sensitive Zone is reduced from 10 km to 1 km, what do we really risk?