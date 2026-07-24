Gaurav Gogoi Urges Congress Cadres to Intensify Flood Relief in Assam’s ‘Epic Humanitarian Crisis’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi has appealed to Congress leaders and workers across the state to actively participate in relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas of Assam.

In an official notice, Gogoi described the flood situation as an “epic humanitarian crisis,” stating that 41 people have lost their lives, several remain missing, thousands have been rendered homeless, and lakhs of people are struggling due to the devastation. He also noted that many villages have lost road connectivity because of the floods.

Gogoi said he personally visited the flood-hit districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo, where he witnessed extensive damage and what he described as inadequate support from the local administration. He added that the situation in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong districts was similarly alarming.

According to the APCC chief, there has been a significant delay in the supply of essential relief materials, including food, drinking water, medicines, phenyl, clothes and bleaching powder. He further stated that affected families also require LPG connections, new clothes, blankets, kitchen utensils, school books and assistance to rebuild their damaged homes. Appealing for a coordinated humanitarian response, Gogoi called upon all Congress MPs, former MPs, MLAs, former MLAs, PCC and DCC office-bearers, frontal organisations, heads of party cells and departments, and party workers to visit the flood-affected areas and extend all possible assistance to the affected people and their families.

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