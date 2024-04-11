General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024: Pledge by 40 lakh SHG women scripts India Book of Records

GUWAHATI: The Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, with the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission, took an initiative, created history, and enlisted in the India Book of Records by taking pledges by more than 40 lakh women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Assam on a single day on April 10 for the forthcoming General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024.

The initiative was aimed at upholding the democratic traditions of the country and the dignity of free, fair, and peaceful elections. It also envisioned improving electoral participation not just in terms of numbers but also in terms of quality through the effective implementation of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India. The member of SHGs, 'Sarathi Baideo', took an active role and held help desks at various government outlets in consultation with district administration and district election offices.

In the meeting held at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Dispur, the India Book of Records adjudicator, Narvijay Yadav, was present, who verified the procedure and announced the record for successfully completing the pledge-taking event. He presented the certificate to the Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel.

In the meeting, Mission Director Masanda Pertin of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Joint CEO Pankaj Chakravarty, and Emily Baruah were also present.

