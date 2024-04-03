GMC conducts a door-to-door campaign in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: GMC conducted a door-to-door campaign in Division V, Ward 59, making people of 18 households in the Darandha-Six Mile area aware of effective waste management practices towards building a cleaner future for Guwahati and encouraging Guwahati's residents to diligently segregate their waste and follow GMC's guidelines for waste proper management. The campaign was undertaken with the aim of working towards creating a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for Guwahati.

It can be mentioned that GMC recently laid the foundations for the Six Mile-Purabi Dairy Refuse Transfer Station-Material Recovery Facility (RTS-MRF) towards augmentation of waste management capabilities, offering a total waste handling capacity of 25 TPD and 10 TPD MRF. At an estimated cost of Rs. 7.68 crore, the facility is poised to reduce its carbon footprint, mitigate the risk of garbage spillage during transportation, and elevate recycling efforts.

Towards enhancement of scientific waste management practices, another Material Recovery Facility (MRF) was recently inaugurated at Adabari, signifying a crucial step towards collecting, segregating, and recovering dry waste, notably plastic, with a total capacity of 5 TPD, expandable to 10 TPD.

