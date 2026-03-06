GMC Deploys Sanitation Teams at Saras Mela to Keep Kalakshetra Grounds Clean

The Saras Mela has drawn Self-Help Group (SHG) members and Lakhpati Didis from across Assam, who have travelled to Guwahati to showcase their handmade products and traditional crafts.

GMC officials noted that maintaining clean stall areas and mela grounds directly benefits these rural entrepreneurs by attracting more visitors and improving footfall — which in turn helps drive sales at their stalls.

Sanitation workers carried out continuous sweeping, waste collection, and proper disposal throughout the day to keep the mela grounds welcoming for all attendees.