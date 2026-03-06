GMC Deploys Sanitation Teams at Saras Mela to Keep Kalakshetra Grounds Clean

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a dedicated cleanliness drive at the ongoing Saras Mela at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on Thursday, deploying specialised sanitation teams and Safai Mitras across the mela premises.
The initiative aimed to maintain a clean and hygienic environment for the large number of visitors and participants attending the fair.
The Saras Mela has drawn Self-Help Group (SHG) members and Lakhpati Didis from across Assam, who have travelled to Guwahati to showcase their handmade products and traditional crafts.
GMC officials noted that maintaining clean stall areas and mela grounds directly benefits these rural entrepreneurs by attracting more visitors and improving footfall — which in turn helps drive sales at their stalls.
Sanitation workers carried out continuous sweeping, waste collection, and proper disposal throughout the day to keep the mela grounds welcoming for all attendees.