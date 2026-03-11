GMC Launches Major Restoration Drive for Mora Bharalu in Betkuchi to Tackle Monsoon Flooding

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a major restoration drive for the Mora Bharalu channel in the Betkuchi area, as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen the city's drainage network and reduce the risk of urban flooding.

Officials said the project involves large-scale de-silting and restoration of the Mora Bharalu to improve the channel's capacity to carry stormwater — particularly during the monsoon season, when Guwahati's drainage infrastructure comes under its greatest strain.

