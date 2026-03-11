GMC Launches Major Restoration Drive for Mora Bharalu in Betkuchi to Tackle Monsoon Flooding

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a major restoration drive for the Mora Bharalu channel in the Betkuchi area, as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen the city's drainage network and reduce the risk of urban flooding.
Officials said the project involves large-scale de-silting and restoration of the Mora Bharalu to improve the channel's capacity to carry stormwater — particularly during the monsoon season, when Guwahati's drainage infrastructure comes under its greatest strain.
The work is being carried out using advanced de-silting technologies that enable faster and more effective removal of accumulated silt and debris from the channel bed, allowing for quicker progress than conventional methods.
GMC described the Mora Bharalu restoration as part of its larger strategy to reclaim and upgrade Guwahati's natural drainage corridors, transforming them into high-capacity drainage assets that can handle the pressures of rapid urban growth.
Once completed, the restoration is expected to improve water flow through the channel, reduce the risk of artificial flooding, and strengthen the city's overall flood management system — benefiting residents in the Betkuchi area and surrounding localities.