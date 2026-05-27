GMC steps up ward-level outreach to boost household waste segregation in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its ward-level awareness outreach and community engagement meetings across several parts of the city to promote source segregation practices among residents. The initiative was conducted in Ward 5 (Pandu), Ward 3 (Kamakhya Colony), and Wards 7 and 4, focusing on encouraging households to separate waste into wet and dry categories before disposal.

Officials said the campaign aimed to improve waste management efficiency in densely populated localities that generate large volumes of garbage daily. During the meetings, GMC representatives interacted with local residents, women's groups, shopkeepers and community leaders, highlighting the environmental and health benefits of proper waste segregation.

A resident of Pandu, Ranjit Das, welcomed the initiative and said, "This is a positive step by GMC. If every household follows segregation rules, it will help keep our locality cleaner and reduce issues related to overflowing garbage."

However, some residents expressed concerns regarding the implementation process. "Awareness meetings are good, but regular waste collection and proper monitoring are equally important. Many areas still face irregular garbage collection," said Kamakhya Colony resident Nabanita Sharma.

Also Read: GMC Under Fire: Calls Grow to Stop Violating Rights of Pedestrians, Vehicle Owners and Licensed Traders